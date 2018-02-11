Industry News

LESCO and PRV Audio Ready for the Spring Sales Event

PRV Audio awarded LESCO Distributing an “Excellent Sales Performance USA. Pictured (LtoR) Rad Bolt, Daniel Costa, Chris Dey, Neil Brookmyer and Michael Bowman. Costa is PRV Audio President and others pictured are members of the LESCO staff.

ORANGE CITY, FL (02.12.2018) – PRV AUDIO BRAZIL presented the 2018 product lineup to the LESCO sales and marketing staff during a training meeting on February 5th. The product presentation took place at LESCO’s Orange City location.

At the meeting PRV Audio President Daniel Costa presented a plaque to LESCO for Excellent Sales Performance USA.

LESCO’s Neil Brookmyer commented, “We previewed new products in the line and planned specials to offer at our upcoming Spring Savings event on Sunday, March 11th.”

LESCO is an award winning distributor with 4 locations across the U.S.

Visit lescodistributing.com for more.

