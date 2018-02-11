Angel’s Annual Dealer Appreciation Show Set for Sunday February 25th

BIRMINGHAM, AL (02.12.2018) – “Dealers from across the southeast are cordially invited to our Annual Dealer Appreciation Show,” Charlie Angel stated in his invitation announcing the 2018 event at the company’s facility in Birmingham. “As always, there will be manufacturer reps to discuss new products for 2018, along with our great deals and specials. The Saturday night party gets everything started.”

Key vendors on site for the event include Kicker, JVC Mobile Entertainment, Directed, PowerBass, Metra, Boss Audio, Polk Audio, SoundStorm Labs, Rostra, RaceSport, Audiovox, Accele, SolarGard, BoomMat, AAMP, Audio Control, Q Power and Orca Coolers.

Jeff Falk, PowerBass Eastern Regional related, “We had a super CES and I know dealers will be excited to see our new lineup for 2018. Our PowerSports and Marine products are strong and will provide dealers with the right products at the right price.”

Keith Lazar, Angel GM, offered to 12voltnews.com, “In addition to great product presentations we will have a slate of key product training sessions on Sunday afternoon. Since last year we have added BoomMat sound damping that gives 12volt retailers a real profit opportunity ”



A Saturday night cocktail event, 7-10, is planned for the LaQuinta where many Angel dealers will be spending the night.

The Sunday show is at the Angel Warehouse 621 Robert Jemison Rd, Birmingham, AL 35209.

Visit angeldistributing.com for more.

