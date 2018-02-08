Top 100 Mobile Electronics Products Promotion Article Marks Milestone for 1sixty8 Media

LEHIGHTON, PA (02.09.2018) – 1sixty8 media, known for creating world-class content regarding mobile enhancement products and services aimed at consumers through its BestCarAudio.com website, is approaching the 100th article written by their team.

The BestCarAudio.com articles are written by 1sixty8 to help explain new technology, new products categories, and the breadth of mobile enhancement services that their clients provide to the public. These can help explain things in laymen’s terms, and also attract consumers to a client’s website through strategic keywords and linking that 1sixty8 builds into each one. In an industry that doesn’t have a sizeable consumer-facing advertising presence, these articles provide a catalyst and a third-party reference that retailers can use to aid their sales efforts.

1sixty8 media is reaching out to its readers to help mark this milestone by gathering a ‘Top 100 Most Influential Mobile Electronic Products’ of all time. Readers are asked to indicate up to five products that have impacted the mobile electronics industry significantly, from any category; audio products, safety systems, vehicle convenience, or communication systems. If it was designed for a car, truck, SUV, boat or powersports vehicle, it qualifies for the list.

The 1sixty8 team will place all contributor names in a pool, and 12 randomly selected winners will receive a $25 Visa gift card. Readers can access the form to fill out at this link: www.bestcaraudio.com/rl100-enter

Visit BestCarAudio.com and 1sixty8.com for more.

