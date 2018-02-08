Featured

Cartronics and MECA Are Set for the Sound-Off Series

Nathan Dunn

NASHVILLE, TN (02.09.2018) – CarTronics, Nashville’s 3-store mobile electronics gurus, are joining with MECA to host 7 events at Tennessee Speed Sport during the 2018 season. The first event is scheduled for February 18th.

Nathan Dunn, Cartronics GM, related to 12voltnews.com “We are excited to join with Steve and MECA for this series of events. The series will raise awareness and interest for car audio in our market. Ultimately that will create store traffic. We will have our 10’x20’ tent on site along with staff members to work with members of the crowd”
MECA Commish commented The “CarTronics Sound-off Series” will feature SQL, SPL, and Show & Shine contests, along with dB Drag Racing contests. This is great news for all Members in Middle Tennessee, and Members up for a drive to Music City USA. The 2X events will be on Saturdays, and 3 3X events, including the TN Soundfest – State Finals, are on Sundays. And, showing support for our car audio community, XS Power Batteries is the Title Sponsor for all events in Tennessee.”

Please see the flier for details for Freezefest in less than 2 weeks. Click here to view the flier.

Visit mecacaraudio.com and cartronics.audio for more.

