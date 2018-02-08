Cartronics and MECA Are Set for the Sound-Off Series

NASHVILLE, TN (02.09.2018) – CarTronics, Nashville’s 3-store mobile electronics gurus, are joining with MECA to host 7 events at Tennessee Speed Sport during the 2018 season. The first event is scheduled for February 18th.

Nathan Dunn, Cartronics GM, related to 12voltnews.com “We are excited to join with Steve and MECA for this series of events. The series will raise awareness and interest for car audio in our market. Ultimately that will create store traffic. We will have our 10’x20’ tent on site along with staff members to work with members of the crowd”



Please see the flier for details for Freezefest in less than 2 weeks. Click here to view the flier.

Visit mecacaraudio.com and cartronics.audio for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

