Car Toys Tulsa at the Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show

TULSA, OK (02.08.2018) – The annual Tulsa Boat, Sport and Travel Show saw record attendance during the event’s 9-day run at the Tulsa Expo Center.

Car Toys Tulsa, with Charles Stewart at the helm, was in the middle of the action. A marine display from the store, plus to loaded ATV’s, gave attendees plenty experience.

Stewart stated, “This show was a tremendous success. We not only put the Car Toys Tulsa name, and our products, in front of thousands but we sold far more than enough gear at the show to cover the booth… plus staffing for the event.”

Rockford Fosgate products were showcased, with Momentum Marketing’s Gary Biggs, onsite to highlight the brand. Heise Lighting also drew attention.

Stewart continued “The show ended on Sunday February 4th and we already have folks coming into the store to buy products they saw at the show. With a show that runs 9 days it’s lots of hours to staff the booth and have the store open. Our crew, and Gary, did a great job and we truly appreciate their hard work and dedication.”

Visit www.cartoystulsa.com for more.

