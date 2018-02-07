Alpine Electronics Adds Off-Road Mode to Its Jeep Wrangler Restyle In-Dash System

TORRANCE, CA (02.08.2018) – Appealing to the adventurous spirit of Jeep Wrangler owners, Alpine Electronics announced a new in-dash system with Off-Road Mode at CES. The 2018 lineup also includes an in-dash system and sound system that fits various Wrangler models dating back to 2007.



The Alpine Restyle lineup for Jeep Wranglers includes in-dash infotainment systems, sound system products, and rear camera systems — all Alpine engineered for select Wrangler models.

Alpine offers three in-dash systems for the Wrangler: the new X209-WRA-OR with 9-inch screen and Off-Road Mode (for 2011-2018 JK), the i209-WRA mech-less system with 9-inch screen (for 2011-2018 JK), and the i207-WRA mech-less system with 7-inch screen (for 2007-2018 JK). Each model comes with a dash bezel that replaces the OEM radio for a better-than-factory fit and finish and Wrangler-specific wiring harnesses.

The X209-WRA-OR and i209-WRA are weather resistant models and are rated at IP53 for protection against dust with limited ingress and vertical fresh water spray up to 60 degrees.

Off-Road Mode on the X209-WRA-OR

The X209-WRA-OR’s Off-Road Mode includes several features that are useful for drivers who like to go off the beaten path. The tracking function tracks trails and stores distance, and travel time. The trails can be shared with friends via a USB thumb drive. When the Off-Road Mode is activated, the 9-inch screen converts to an off-road centric user interface. An information bar on the top of the screen displays vehicle data (tilt angle, tire pressure, battery voltage, GPS coordinates), tracking distance, tracking time, and compass readings. When the navigation source is chosen, additional soft keys for map operation and tracking operation appear.

The X209-WRA-OR’s navigation database has been updated with Points of Interest (POIs) for popular vehicular recreational areas, FunTreks trailheads, and campsites across the U.S. When the X209-WRA-OR is used with the new HCE-2100RD Multi-View Rear Camera or HCE-C2600FD Multi-View Front Camera (both sold separately), the Off-Road Mode camera interface is activated. Three viewing modes (ground, tire and panorama) let the driver view uneven terrain during rock crawls or trailing, while soft keys on the X209-WRA-OR allow for the switching of the cameras and view from the touch screen.

Apple CarPlay: All three models “Work with Apple CarPlay.” Apple CarPlay lets users access maps, music, messages and phone calls on their iPhone through the Alpine touch screen or through the “Voice” hard key for Siri voice control.

Android Auto: The models use a wired Android Auto connection and work with the Google Assistant (requires both a USB cable and Bluetooth connection; requires an Android phone running 5.0 [Lollipop] or higher and the Android Auto app). To access the Google Assistant on Android Auto say “Ok Google” or select the mic button. Google Assistant in Android Auto allows user to play their favorite music, get driving directions to their destination, interact with smart home devices and reply to text messages – hands free.

Audio entertainment: HD Radio, “Made for iPod and iPhone” compatibility, audio streaming, Pandora control, FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Control) music playback via USB, and SiriusXM-Ready (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately, SiriusXM subscription required).

Video entertainment: DVD player (included on the X209-WRA-OR, or via DVE-5300 Add-on DVD Player for the i209-WRA and i207-WRA); option to add another HDMI input via the KCX-630HDMI HDMI Selector Interface (sold separately); HDMI output for an optional rear seat entertainment system.

Navigation system: Built in navigation system on the X209-WRA-OR with driving directions and free lifetime HERE Traffic RDS service. The i209-WRA and i207-WRA do not have a built-in navigation system but navigation guidance is available from Maps on Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, with driving directions displayed on the Alpine touch screen.

Bluetooth wireless technology with call waiting and audio streaming.

iDatalink Maestro module: Retains select Wrangler controls and features through the included module.

The three Jeep Wrangler Restyle dash systems have a variety of entertainment and information features:

Rear and Front Camera Interface for Factory Wrangler Screens

The new SGS-CH01 Factory Radio Camera Interface for Jeep/Chrysler/Dodge vehicles provides a camera input for an Alpine rear or front camera to be used with the Wrangler’s factory screen. The SGS-CH01 adds active guidelines onto the camera image to help when parking or backing up. To accommodate multiple camera systems, the SGS-CH01 can be used with the KCX-C2600B Universal Camera Switcher. The KCX-C2600B comes with a button to toggle between the two cameras and to switch between the camera views.

Still available is the HCE-TCAM1-WRA spare tire rear camera system for 2007-up Jeep Wrangler. This model installs on the spare tire mount and serves as a rear camera, LED reverse light and third brake light. It is compatible with factory and most aftermarket wheels and comes with three mounting poles of varying lengths to accommodate the wheel depth. The HCE-TCAM1-WRA works with Alpine in-dash systems or the factory Wrangler screen, using a direct connection to the SGS-CH01 or through the ALP-HRN-CAMCH Camera Input Harness, sold separately.

System Expansion and Additional Features

All three models can control other Jeep Wrangler accessories. The optional KAC-001 External Accessory Control Module (sold separately) provides touch screen control of up to eight accessories like a light bar, winch, headlights, etc. A graphical icon and text label can be assigned to each accessory for on-screen identification. New for 2018 is compatibility with the sPOD accessory controller. The sPOD 300-LSHS module (available from sPOD) allows sPOD accessory switches to be easily interfaced to and controlled by the Alpine Restyle touch screen via the KAC-001.

In addition to the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features, the X209-WRA-OR has smartphone connectivity powered by Airbiquity for Android and iPhone smartphones. The companion Alpine Connect smartphone app provides content selection and user personalization which is integrated into the Alpine’s user and navigation interfaces. Alpine Connect content includes Alpine Go! for creating destination lists, iHeartRadio, Yelp, and Glympse. The MyQ app by Chamberlain also works with Alpine Connect and provides control of compatible smart home devices including garage door openers, smart lighting systems, and smart thermostat systems from the X209-WRA-OR’s touch screen.

Alpine Restyle Sound Systems for the Wrangler



The PSS-22WRA is a 600-watt, 9-speaker sound system for 2007-2018 JKU models. Unique to the PSS-22WRA are the weather resistant products that make up the system. Each component is IP rated with a minimum rating of IP55, so the sound system isn’t compromised if light rain or dust gets into the Jeep. The SPV-65X-WRA speakers are also available as a stand-alone product and come with adapters allowing them to be converted into component or coaxial sets, which makes them flexible for installation in the front or rear factory openings in 2007-2018 JK models. Also included are three sets of adapters that let the tweeters be mounted into the tombstones of older JKs, on the dash for newer JKs, or converted into a coaxial design for older JK sound bars.

Also debuting in the PSS-22WRA are two new Tough Power Pack amplifiers, the 4-channel KTA-30FW and mono KTA-30MW. The small footprint of these amplifiers lets them be tucked away under the dash or other compact area. The amplifiers use proprietary Dynamic Pulse Power (DPP) technology, which delivers bursts of power during rigorous musical passages. When the amplifier senses that more power is required, the power supply quickly increases the internal gain level, effectively doubling the power when needed.

The two sound systems join the currently available 320-watt, 9-speaker PSS-21WRA sound system for 2015-2018 JKU models. All the sound systems come with the needed installation accessories and are compatible with an Alpine Restyle dash system, aftermarket head units, or the non-amplified, base Jeep factory base radio.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

