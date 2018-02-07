Industry News

The 12Volt Central Studios Adds a New Studio

Posted on February 7, 2018 by

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.08.2018) – The 12volt Central Studio has added a new studio.

THIS CHAIR IS FOR YOU!! This new studio was created to welcome “Reps on the Road” to stop into the 12volt News offices in Shreveport, LA. A quick stop can lead to great visibility for a rep and the brands in his bag. The 12volt Central Studios are located virtually underneath the !-20 and I-49 interchange.

LEFT: Reps on the road can highlight their dealers, brands and activities with just a snap and send of an image. Like this one from Alan Wojtas as stopped at Electronics 2000 on February 5th.
RIGHT: Chuck Ottati, Opus Marketing, working the Philly Auto Show with Sound of Tri-State’s GM Bruno Berg. All it took was the snap and send of an image.

Individuals today, ever more mobile, are expecting exciting content to jump from the screen of their mobile devices. 12volt Central content, delivered by a 12voltBite, quickly engages viewers. A 12voltBite utilizes posts as long as 60 seconds to showcase 12volt industry activities. A 12voltBite has applications across social media channels.

To stay up-to-date with the latest industry news, visit instagram.com/12voltnews. Facebook and Twitter, too.

