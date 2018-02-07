The 12Volt Central Studios Adds a New Studio

SHREVEPORT, LA (02.08.2018) – The 12volt Central Studio has added a new studio.



THIS CHAIR IS FOR YOU!! This new studio was created to welcome “Reps on the Road” to stop into the 12volt News offices in Shreveport, LA. A quick stop can lead to great visibility for a rep and the brands in his bag. The 12volt Central Studios are located virtually underneath the !-20 and I-49 interchange.



LEFT: Reps on the road can highlight their dealers, brands and activities with just a snap and send of an image. Like this one from Alan Wojtas as stopped at Electronics 2000 on February 5th.

RIGHT: Chuck Ottati, Opus Marketing, working the Philly Auto Show with Sound of Tri-State’s GM Bruno Berg. All it took was the snap and send of an image.

