PAC Offers Advanced Amp Integration for Select Toyota & Lexus Vehicles

– PAC, a Power Brand of AAMP Global, is pleased to announce their new Amplifier Integration Solution AP4-TY12. A part of the AmpPRO product line, this new vehicle application solution will simplify the audio performance enhancement process for amplified sound systems by adding your choice of aftermarket amplifier or amplifiers. PAC is one of the most trusted names in US aftermarket integration solution market and they now are the first to market an advanced amplifier integration solution for select 2012 – 2018 Toyota and Lexus vehicles with JBL or Premium Sound systems.

“We are very excited and proud to be the first to deliver this important solution to the market,” said Nathan Wincek, Senior Product Manager of Integration Products. “Toyota and Lexus owners now have a simple and cost-effective means of upgrading their sound without extensive customization.”

Visit pac-audio.com for more.

