Axxess Introduces Improved AX-Series Steering Wheel Control Technology

HOLLY HILL (02.07.2018) – Axxess by Metra Electronics reintroduced improved technology for thirteen vehicle-specific radio replacement interfaces in their AX-Series at CES. The AX-Series features proprietary, built-in steering wheel control technology, now with new and improved features. The patented Axxess auto-detect technology provides an easy to install solution with one interface that will do it all. A new reset button improves the initialization process, located between the two Micro-Fit connectors. This placement prevents the button from accidentally being pressed, but also provides a much easier way for installers to reset the interface, when needed.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for Chrysler

Axxess has two solutions for Chrysler, both which provide high level speaker input. The AX-CH013- SWC is for Chrysler models from 2004 and up*. The AX-CH5-SWC is for Chrysler models from 2013 and up*. This specific interface also retains the factory backup camera if it is through the factory radio, and the factory 3.5mm auxiliary input (AUX-IN) jack.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for Ford

Two interfaces are available for Ford vehicles. Both provide high level speaker input. The AX-FD1- SWC is for Ford models from 2007 and up*, and can be used in non-amplified, amplified, and Sony/THX amplified systems. The AX-FD2- SWC is for Ford models from 2011 and up*.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for GM

Axxess reintroduced four solutions for GM vehicles that retain chimes, OnStar and OEM Bluetooth. All four interfaces support adjustable volume for OnStar in addition to providing NAV outputs for parking brake, reverse, mute and speed sense.

Additional features and specifications vary between the interfaces:

AX-GMCL2- SWC is for GM vehicles from 2000 to 2013

AX-GMLAN11- SWC is for GM vehicles from 2006 to 2012

AX-GMLAN29- SWC is for GM vehicles from 2006 and up*

AX-GMLAN44- SWC is for GM vehicles from 2011 and up*

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interfaces for Hyundai/ Kia

Two new AX-Series interfaces for Hyundai/Kia vehicles are available from Axxess, both which work with non-amplified systems, or amplified systems when used with the AX-HYKIA- SPDIF. The AX-HYKIA1- SWC is for Hyundai/Kia 2012 and up* models and the AX-HYKIA2- SWC is for 2013 and up* models.

AX-Series Radio Replacement Interface for Mazda



AX-Series Radio Replacement Interface for Toyota/ Lexus

The AX-TYAMP1- SWC is designed for amplified systems for Toyota and Lexus models from 2002 to 2015. The AX-TYAMP2- SWC is designed for JBL amplified systems for Toyota and Lexus vehicles from 2012 and up*. Both interfaces retain balance control.

Visit AxxessInterfaces.com for more.

