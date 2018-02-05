VOXX Electronics Introduces Smart Mirror with Full Android Operating System Built-In

ORLANDO, FL (02.06.2018) – VOXX Electronics Corporation (VEC) has announced the availability of the Audiovox Smart Mirror (RVM740SM) powered by Android. With safety and convenience in mind, the Audiovox Smart Mirror provides users with unparalleled visibility and productivity.

“VOXX has been dedicated to delivering new products and accessories to the aftermarket that focus on driver safety and reducing distracted driving. With consumer awareness for in-vehicle safety products at an all-time high, we feel this product is the perfect solution for those who want to stay connected with their favorite apps while keeping their attention and focus on the road ahead,” said Aron Demers, Senior Vice President, VOXX Electronics Corporation.

The Audiovox Smart Mirror comes with a built-in HD Driving Video Recorder (DVR). This high-quality recorder has a 6-layer glass lens camera and records at 1080x720p with a 180-degree viewing angle. Equipped with touch-free controls to reduce distractions, the DVR will record ‘snapshots’ using the built-in proximity sensor; approaching objects will trigger the system to start recording so you always have your eye on the road. In addition to the front facing camera, the Smart Mirror comes with three video inputs to connect to one of VOXX’s many back-up cameras and/or blind spot vision products to automatically see and view what is behind the vehicle when placed in reverse or while using the turn signal to activate.

Easily connect your RVM740SM to a hotspot via Wi-Fi to use your favorite apps for navigation, music or finding your new favorite restaurant. Keep your hands on the wheel with the hands-free Bluetooth speaker phone built right into the Smart Mirror to answer and end calls. The built-in microphone helps to minimize noise and deliver clear voice prompts from the built-in speaker, or through the vehicles audio system.

The Smart Mirror has an optional GPS navigation accessory. Find your way safely with a glance at the embedded GPS overlay, or audible voice navigation instructions using iGo mapping.

The Audiovox Smart Mirror (RVM740SM) is available now for an MSRP of $499.99.

For more information about the Audiovox Smart Mirror visit: www.voxxelectronics.com

