– End Result has expanded it’s outside sales force with the addition of industry veteran Doug Lamont. Doug most recently worked in the lighting industry as a rep. He gained his passion for the consumer electronics industry at Worldwide Stereo in Cranberry, Pa. and maintains his passion for doing home AV the right way and throttles his love for car stereo with his personal JVC Hertz Audison system.

Doug will assume rep duties in the the Northern Ohio and North Pennsylvania territories.

doug@endresultonline.com or through his cell at 724-323-6517