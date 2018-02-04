Boom Mat Introduces D-Mat Insulation

AVON LAKE, OH (02.05.2018) – Boom Mat, the interior heat and sound control division of DEI, now introduces a new lightweight thermal-acoustic insulation product, D-Mat, that is proven to reduce heat up to 65% while significantly decreasing bothersome road noise. Designed for a dual purpose, heat reduction and sound absorption, it makes the cabin interior much quieter and cooler for a more enjoyable ride. Potential uses include doors, package trays, firewalls, speaker decks or headliners where it easily compresses to fit.

D-Mat is recommended for all high performance applications including show vehicles, project cars and trucks, muscle cars, street rods and vintage vehicles; most any application or location except for the floor where Boom Mat’s UC Light is preferable.

Extremely lightweight and only 12mm thick, D-Mat is pliable and can be used in even difficult areas to insulate. Made from a polymer blend, with a scrim backing, D-Mat has a FMV SS302 flammability rating, is mildew and bacteria resistant, and can be used in applications that reach up to 325°F.

Boom Mat’s new thermal-acoustic insulator, D-Mat, is now available either by the linear foot and 60” wide (part #050412), a 60” x 40” size (part # 050410), or 60” x 70” size (part #050411).

Visit www.BoomMat.com for more.

