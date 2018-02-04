Alan Wojtas Associates… A Rep Firm On The Road

HOUSTON TX (02.05.2018) – The Alan Wojtas Assoc rep firm has covered the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas since 1986. Alan Wojtas, the firm’s principal, began his 12volt career in 1977 with Panasonic and then working as sales manager for Weiser Distributing/ Budco Sales before opening my rep firm.

“To be sure, I know the dealers, territory and highways in the 4 states after 32 years. I am definitely a rep on the road.”

Continuing Wojtas related to 12voltnews.com “CES 2018 was a very good show, despite the crazy weather and the blackout in the Central Hall. In addition, I had to leave early due to getting sick with the flu, very high fever and a case of bronchitis.

At CES Wojtas spent booth time with the brands he reps and added the UltraStart and Nakamichi Car Audio lines to the firm’s line card. Wojtas Commented “I will get a jump on the remote starter season later this year. In addition, I plan to work with dealers in the territory to promote remote starters to cool cars during summer’s heat.”

Nakamichi Car Audio is set for a return to the U.S. marketplace. “The line will be available early this summer and I will be working with dealers in the territory to have Nakamichi in their stores in mid-June.”

In addition UltraStart and Nakamichi the firm’s line card includes Metra, Rydeen, Accele, Earthquake, Rocky Mountain Radar and Aquatic AV.

The week of February 5th Wojtas will hit the road for a 1300 mile swing through south Texas. Dealer calls in Austin, San Antonio, Laredo, McAllen, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and Victoria.

Email Alan: alanw1350@yahoo.com

Watch for more articles featuring 12volt “Reps on the Road.” Check out Instagram #repsontheroad

Share this:



Tweet

Email

