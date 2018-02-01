New Single-DIN In-Dash Receivers from Alpine Electronics

TORRANCE, CA (02.02.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. has introduced three new single-DIN receivers to its lineup, the CDE-172BT and CDE-170 CD receivers and the UTE-73BT mech-less receiver. Overall, there are seven models in the 2018 lineup which address various technology needs and budgets.

Key Features – The CDE-172BT and UTE-73BT are compatible with Android AOA (Android Open Accessory) 2.0 for music control from an Android smartphone through the USB connection. The AOA connection delivers better sound and control over basic Bluetooth audio streaming, and these functions are delivered through the faceplate keys on each model. Both models are also “Made for iPod and iPhone.” Pandora Music can be accessed from an iPhone or Android phone. The models also have a new high-contrast, 1-line LCD display which delivers five times the contrast of conventional screens, for improved readability in the vehicle.

The CDE-172BT, UTE-73BT and CDE-170 all offer FLAC (Free Lossless Audio Codec) playback via USB, for a more accurate listening experience. The CDE-172BT is also SiriusXM-Ready (SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner Kit sold separately, SiriusXM subscription required).

2018 Lineup – The three new receivers join two 1-DIN models and one 2-DIN model in the lineup.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

