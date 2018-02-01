LESCO Spring Savings Event Set for Sunday, March 11th

ORANGE CITY, FL (02.02.2018) – The LESCO Spring Sales Event is rapidly approaching. The event will be held at LESCO’s Orange City headquarters which is located between Orlando and Daytona Beach.

LESCO’S Neil Brookmyer commented, “Expect lots of special deals, product information with hands-on trainings, as well as food, beverages, prizes, and giveaways. The event is Sunday, March 11 from 10am to 4pm. The buzz on the street is strong and we expect our largest turnout to date.”

There will be over 30 vendors in attendance. First timers include Advent, Concept, Gentec, Homelink, Jensen, Magellan, Prestige, SiriusXM, and VAIS Technology. Returning Vendors include AAMP, Accele, American Bass, Audiopipe, Bazooka, Brandmotion, Concept, CRUX, Directed, Dual, Echomaster, Full Throttle Battery, JVC, Kinetik, Massive, Metra, Omega, Polk, Power Acoustik, Precision Power, President, PRV, QPower, Renegade, Rosen, Rostra, Solargard, Soundstream, Stetsom, Uniden, Whistler, and More.

Brookmyer continued, “LESCO is expecting our largest crowd ever. Don’t miss out on getting firsthand knowledge from factory representatives and an opportunity to personally meet the LESCO Sales and Management teams.”

Visit lescodistributing.com for more.

