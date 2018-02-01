K40 Electronics Introduces Integration-Ready Radar Detector

ELGIN, IL (02.02.2018) – K40 Electronics has introduced the RL360di and RL200di custom-installed radar detector systems which offer the world’s first integration with the Automotive Data Solutions (ADS) iDatalink Maestro RR interface and select Kenwood/JVC radios.

Addressing the growing trend of vehicle integration and connectivity, the new K40 systems now have the capability to provide drivers with a visual and touch on-screen user experience.

When used with the iDatalink Maestro interface and select Kenwood/JVC radios, K40 system integration features include:

On-screen alert information:

Police radar source location

Police radar band and signal strength indicators

Real-time vehicle speed display

Touch screen control of K40 system features and functions

Interface exclusive features:

One touch K40 Laser Defuser shutdown

Steering wheel control options

The RL360di and RL200di have several evolutionary enhancements to deliver an integrated OEM experience to drivers:

A more powerful CPU for enhanced and responsive system capabilities. K40 system host redesign moves connection wires to one side for clean and efficient installation. Added mute in/out external connections for more customization opportunities. Three I/O ports for Maestro RR integration and future system interface expansion. New Auto Dim option reduces K40 system alert LEDs when headlights turn on.

The K40 RL360di front and rear receiver and RL200di front receiver radar detector systems are available immediately from K40’s nationwide network of authorized dealers and automotive dealerships. Consumers can obtain a price quote by visiting K40’s Where to Buy webpage.

“This latest evolution of integration and connectivity offers more customizable options for our retailers, installers and drivers,” said Rachel Clark, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We’re extremely proud of our innovative collaboration with ADS and Kenwood that gives our partners and customers another industry first with ticket-free guaranteed protection.”

Visit k40.com for more.

