Tunes-N-Tint Celebrated a Decade in Lakeland FL with a Re-Grand Opening Celebration

LAKELAND, FL (02.01.2018) – Tunes‐N‐Tint, a Florida retailer has been serving Lakeland, FL for over 10 years. The decision was made to host a Grand Re‐Opening celebration event to help remind their customers about all the company’s current offerings. In addition, all wanted to show‐off the newly remodeled 5-Axis showroom. The Re-Grand Opening event was held on Saturday, January 27th.

To celebrate this dramatic change the Tunes‐N‐Tint team wanted to celebrate and invite it’s customers out, so they put together a Grand Re‐Opening event. Factory Reps Bruno Maffucci, Bill Freeman and Patrick Eiland were on site to help with the event and represent our mutual brands… Kicker, Viper, Rockford Fosgate, Kenwood and Audio Control. Rockford Fosgate and the team from MAG Sales brought the Rockford Fosgate SoundLab up from South Florida for live interactive demo experiences for members the crowd.

Freeman related “The Tunes-N-Tint event drew traffic throughout the day, especially strong when the radio remote started. We at MAG Sales really enjoy working with, and supporting, proactive retailers like Joe and his team. I know during the event I spoke with between 40 and 50 consumers interested in upgrading their rides.”

The Team invited Mike Lee, a local on air personality, to help celebrate w/ Max 98.3FM. Lee also did a live Radio feed as well as streamed parts of the event live via Social Media.

The Tunes‐N‐Tint team gave away over $1,000 in gift certificates live on air, with Mike Lee & 98.3FM, to help keep the excitement going which maintained a steady traffic flow during the event. Tables were lined with goodies and giveaways including Beat Activated Tunes‐N‐Tint Shirts and caps, coolers, koozies and more. Dominos Pizza had some staff onsite to help facilitate the pizza and drinks that were served. Guests were able to enjoy pizza while they were at the store plus take an entire

pizza home with them for later.

The parking lot was packed with side by sides, 4-wheelers,the Rockford Sound Lab and other vehicles for people to look at, sit in and enjoy great sound. Everything in the store was on sale and priced for an exciting shopping experience to go along with the festivities.

“The event was a tremendous success and the turn out was great. There were times we had way more vehicles than we hard parking and more customers than we able to fit in the showroom,” said Jessie Walker Tunes‐N‐Tint Store Manager recounted.

“Our goal of having this event was simply to invite people out. We wanted to show them all the different cool stuff we could do to their vehicle. Whether it’s a boat, car, truck, motorcycle or even a side‐by‐side we had some demos on site to show off the latest gear. It was really a lot of fun,” stated Joe Cassity, Tunes‐N‐Tint Operations Director. Continuing, Cassity stated “I think we certainly achieved that goal. It was great having Mike Lee from the 98.3FM’s big morning show. That combined with the other activities we had helped keep people engaged and excited.”

Jody Culberson, 5-Axis, stated “The Tunes-N-Tint was a major job and a big investment for the store. The product displays, graphics and overall showroom look when finished was a tremendous upgrade. In fact, Joe told me his margins are up as well as the closing rate. The product displays give his customers product information to make a buying decision.”

Tunes‐N‐Tint hopes to turn this format into an annual anniversary event. “Overall I think everyone had a great time and I’m already excited about what next year will bring” Cassity concluded.

Tunes‐N‐Tint is a mobile electronics retailer operating “Vehicle Restyling Centers” in Central Florida formerly known as Alarms, etc. Tunes‐N‐Tint is a MESA member and employs MECP & ASE Certified technicians for installation services plus has been nationally recognized as a Top 50 retailer, and has been recognized for Best Customer Experience, by ME Mag in 15’.

For additional questions, comments or concerns feel free to reach out to Joe Cassity or Jessie Walker ‐ 863‐614‐1164

Links to Rockford Sound Lab & Grand Opening Videos Can be Found here:

www.facebook.com/TunesNTint/videos/1164755940322572/

www.facebook.com/max983/videos/10156078487131552/

www.facebook.com/TunesNTint/videos/1164835640314602/

