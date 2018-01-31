Petra Offers Trusted Quality Tools from Bosch and Dremel

EDMOND, OK (02.01.2018) – Petra Industries, the consumer electronic industry’s accessory authority, is proud to announce their partnership with Bosch and Dremel. These brands of the Robert Bosch Tool Corporation are among the most trusted for tradesmen and hobbyists who desire high-quality, precise tools.

Dremel has been making high-speed rotary tools since 1934, and since that time they’ve been constantly creating versatile tool systems that can help with any project. Dremel’s purpose is to help people produce creative and fulfilling projects, and every tool the company offers falls in line with this strategy. From the flagship rotary tool to oscillating tools, multi-saws and 3D printers, Dremel is made for makers.

Robert Bosch GmbH has exemplified engineering excellence for over a century, and its tool division is no exception to that. Bosch tools are among the world’s best, providing quality that can be counted on and constant innovation. Each and every year, Bosch launches more than 100 new power tools onto the global market.

Petra carries a wide range of Dremel and Bosch tools and accessories, including rotary tools, drills, drivers and reciprocating saws. “We’re excited to be able to offer these brands because they’re a trusted company that makes great tools,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “Being able to offer Bosch and Dremel lets us reach a new segment of the tool market.”

To see the full line of Bosch and Dremel products and the rest of Petra’s product lines, visit www.petra.com

