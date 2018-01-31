dB Drag Racing Geared for a Great 2018

AUSTIN, TX (02.01.2018) – See the following announcement from dBDRA’s Celise Harris:

The dB Drag Racing Association is gearing up for a great 2018 season. The NEW 2018 rules and Finals points requirements were announced on January 1st. Competitor memberships are available for purchase on the dB Drag Racing website and will be shipping by Mid-February.

We are looking forward to the kick-off of the Bagger Beatz motorcycle competition format of competition this season. RideNow POWERSPORTS and Hog Waller Mud Bog have joined SoundOff Technologies to bring Bagger Beatz ATV/UTV sound competition to the mud bog arena this weekend in Palatka, FL. This will be a fun filled day at the mud bog.

Regards,

Celise Harris

For more info, visit www.hogwallermudbog.com and www.dbdragracing.com

