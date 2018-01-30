Massive Audio Shipping FX & FK Speakers

LOS ANGELES, CA (01.31.2018) – All five NEW CEA 2031 Certified “FX” Coaxial Speakers, “FK” Component and FT 1 tweeters are designed with High Tec Sonic Performance in mind. Solid stamped steel powder coated baskets house High-Energy Y35 magnets to assure sufficient magnet force. Built in 6dB (for FX) and 12dB (for FK) Linksworth Riley outboard crossovers connect to Ferro Fluid Cooled 20mm inverted aluminum dome tweeters.

All drivers support custom woven fiber glass cones with soft butyl rubber surrounds. Every cone interacts with high quality polyester fiber spiders that are bonded to 1” high temperature 100% pure KSV voice coils to reproduce a sonic balance between inter detail and high-volume output.

FX / FK FEATURES:

• Heavy Gauge Steel Basket with Thick Powder Coating

• MASSIVE Punched Logo(FX6/FK6/FX69)

• Custom Made Massive Logo 2 Way Tweeter Plate

• Built-in 6dB Crossover(Co-Axial)

• High-Energy Y35 Magnets Assure Sufficient Magnet Force Needed

• Custom Designed Pole Piece for Low Distortion and Sound Quality

• Two Piece Custom Paintable Metal Grills (Except FX57)

• Rugged Construction to Withstand Harsh Mobile Environment

• Custom Fiber Glass Cone with Butyl Rubber Surround

• Fully Isolated Tinsel Leads to Eliminate Crosstalk

• High Quality Cloth Spider with Polyester Fiber

• 1” High Temperature 100% Pure KSV Voice Coil

• 20mm Inverted Aluminum Dome Tweeter with Ferro Fluid Cooled V.C.

• Competition Grade 12dB Crossover (FK SERIES)

Visit massiveaudio.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

