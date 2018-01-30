DOW Electronics Seeking 12 Volt Account Manager – Texas

The 12 Volt Account Manager you will be responsible for managing and growing the DOW Electronics 12 Volt sector and will report to the Strategic Sales Manager.

This position will travel the territory (Texas), manage the existing accounts and bring on new accounts. This position will work closely with the Strategic Sales Manager and the 12 Volt – Inside Sales Representative to ensure that management can provide the retailers with the materials and programs needed to make them successful while making DOW profitable.

The Account Manager: 12 Volt Specialist will also be responsible for cooperating and interacting in a team environment that allows the professional growth of all employees within the 12 Volt Team.

Job Duties:

· Manage, plan and execute growth strategies for the accounts within your designated territory

· Must create new relationships and maintain existing relationships with dealers

· Travel time for this position is as required and up to 50%

· Overnights trips for this position are as required

· Meet with Strategic Sales Manager to develop and shape the DOW Electronics 12 Volt sales vision

· Needs to work well with others in a team environment and communicate effectively with the DOW 12 volt team

· Create a monthly in-depth analysis of the territory, significant account changes and new competitive information

· Weekend hours may be required for trade shows, training, and dealer event support

· Must plan and maintain a work schedule and travel route

· Any and all other duties as assigned

Please send your resume to: Renee.Carlo@dowelectronics.com

