BOYO Is Shipping a New Rear View Mirror Monitor

Ceasar Olaes holding the new VTM73FL in BOYO’s Fullerton, CA display area.

FULLERTON, CA (01.31.2018) – BOYO introduced a new 7.3” frameless mirror monitor at CES2018. The VTM73FL features a 7.3” wide LCD display monitor with a frameless mirror design.

Click flyer to enlarge

Automatic brightness adjustment, backup camera display AND adjustable parking guide lines make the VTM73FL a feature laden new model. Wired control for video channel switching, along with 3 input trigger wires, round out the VTM73FL’s feature set.

Ceasar Olaes, VisionTech Sales Director, related to 12voltnews.com “CES was a very good show for BOYO and the new VTN73FL was a star in our North Hall booth. I will be attending several distributor shows in the next couple of months and look forward to showing the VTN73FL to dealers… along BOYO’s product lineup for 2018.

The VTM73FL has a MSRP of $269.99.

For more, visit visiontechamerica.com

