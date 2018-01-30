BOYO Is Shipping a New Rear View Mirror Monitor

– BOYO introduced a new 7.3” frameless mirror monitor at CES2018. The VTM73FL features a 7.3” wide LCD display monitor with a frameless mirror design.

Ceasar Olaes, VisionTech Sales Director, related to 12voltnews.com “CES was a very good show for BOYO and the new VTN73FL was a star in our North Hall booth. I will be attending several distributor shows in the next couple of months and look forward to showing the VTN73FL to dealers… along BOYO’s product lineup for 2018.

The VTM73FL has a MSRP of $269.99.

For more, visit visiontechamerica.com

