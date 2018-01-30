BOYO Is Shipping a New Rear View Mirror Monitor

FULLERTON, CA (01.31.2018) – BOYO introduced a new 7.3” frameless mirror monitor at CES2018. The VTM73FL features a 7.3” wide LCD display monitor with a frameless mirror design.
Ceasar Olaes holding the new VTM73FL in BOYO’s Fullerton, CA display area.
Automatic brightness adjustment, backup camera display AND adjustable parking guide lines make the VTM73FL a feature laden new model. Wired control for video channel switching, along with 3 input trigger wires, round out the VTM73FL’s feature set.
Click flyer to enlarge
Ceasar Olaes, VisionTech Sales Director, related to 12voltnews.com “CES was a very good show for BOYO and the new VTN73FL was a star in our North Hall booth. I will be attending several distributor shows in the next couple of months and look forward to showing the VTN73FL to dealers… along BOYO’s product lineup for 2018.
The VTM73FL has a MSRP of $269.99.
For more, visit visiontechamerica.com
