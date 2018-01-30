The 2018 Distributor Show Calendar from 12VoltNews.com

SHREVEPORT, LA (01.31.2018) – With CES2018 in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to plan for the 2018 Distributor Show circuit.

The 12voltnews.com 2018 Distributor Show Calendar presently lists over 2 dozen confirmed event dates. In addition, there are a number of distributor show dates yet to be set. All told the number of distributor shows in 2018 will approach 36 events stretching from coast-to-coast and north of the border too.

“Distributor shows gives us at CRUX an opportunity to spend 1-on-1 time with dealers in a less hectic setting than CES. In addition we can spend time with the distributor sales staff, many who don’t attend CES, to cover the CRUX lineup,” Mike Beyersdoerfer stated.

Dealers attending a distributor show can take advantage of show deals plus special close-outs. Farsighted dealers will often drive a truck or van and take their purchases back to the store – saving freight charges and time. Checking out new products and networking with reps and peers over lunch or dinner is also a big plus on the distributor show agenda.

In addition to seeing new products and picking up deals, dealers can attend brand-specific product sessions at many shows.

Erik Harbour and Jeff Falk will be on the road attending shows at PowerBass distributors. “In meetings at CES with our reps pointed out how important distributors shows are for the industry. Many regions of across the U.S. saw decreased dealer attendance at CES this year. We plan to connect with a large number of dealers at each distributor show,” Harbour stated.

Ricky Gibson has big plans for the N&H Show in Hattiesburg MS on Saturday, March 3rd. Gibson commented “We will have great show deals, reps in the house and of course the delicious catfish lunch that everyone looks forward to every year. Look forward to seeing you at our show.”

P&E’s THE SHOW 2018 will build on a tradition of huge events, Josh Eatherly stated, “We are back at the Embassy Suites and anticipate over 150 brands to be represented. We already have over 1000 preregistered for The Show this year. As always we will have great show specials plus the big cash prize drawing.”

The Shiflet Dickson show is set for March 17th and 18th. David Holland stated “We are planning for a super show on Sunday and of course all will have a great time at the Saturday night St. Paddy’s party.”

12volt News and 12volt Central Studios staff will provide continuing articles promoting distributor shows plus create post show coverage of these key 12volt industry events.

Look for updates to the 2018 Distributor Show Calendar as additional show dates are set.

“Our industry invests major resources in distributor shows. Make your plans to attend a distributor show in your area. Chances are very good it will be very positive for all,” commented Mike Van Horn.

Right-click here to save the latest Distributor Show Calendar.

