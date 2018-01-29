VOXX Electronics Now Shipping New Replacement OEM Keyless Entry Remote Controls

ORLANDO, FL (01.30.2018) – VOXX Electronics is Now Shipping New Replacement OEM Keyless Entry Remote Controls

Late last year at the SEMA show, VOXX introduced a new program to begin distributing two replacement car remotes that cover millions of vehicles on the road today from 1989 – 2016. This program allows retailers and expeditors to offer a product everyone needs without carrying hundreds of SKU’s. VOXX is also making available to its dealers, a counter top merchandising display to make presenting it even easier.

“Our new Replacement Car Remotes and Universal Remote Head Keys give our retailers and expeditors, an opportunity to enter into the multi-billion dollar aftermarket key replacement program with a minimal investment,” said Aron Demers, Senior Vice President, VOXX Electronics Corporation. “At VOXX, we are committed to bringing new products and revenue streams to our customers and we will continue to expand on this category and even make available to our Dealer programmers and key cutting machines for those that want to go even deeper into this exciting category.”

The Replacement Remote Controls are designed and assembled in the United States and feature main functions of lock, unlock, trunk and panic buttons, two AUX buttons for vehicles with remote functions (such as power van door opening, and remote start), and vehicle look up on the packaging. In addition to the Replacement Remote Controls, VOXX will also be distributing a series of Universal Remote Head Keys that allows for many keys to be combined into a small series of keys. This allows retailers and expeditors to lower their operating costs by dramatically reducing the amount of inventory they need to carry for this product segment. The Universal Remote Head Keys feature main functions of lock, unlock, trunk and panic buttons, two AUX buttons for vehicles with remote functions (such as power van door opening, and remote start), and programmable up to four keys per vehicle.

The Replacement Car Remotes and Universal Remote Head Keys are available now for an MSRP of $34.95 and $89.95, respectively.

For more information about the Replacement Car Remotes and Universal Remote Head Keys, visit www.voxxelectronics.com

