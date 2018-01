AudioControl Appoints Paragon Sales & Marketing as Independent Sales Rep for Mobile Audio Products in Arizona and Las Vegas

– AudioControl has appointed Paragon Sales & Marketing as their independent sales representation for Arizona and Las Vegas beginning February 1st, 2018. This is an expansion of Paragon’s territory for AudioControl Mobile Audio, which already encompasses Southern California and Hawaii. Paragon’s Ed Gonzales will be relocating to Arizona Q1, 2018 to best serve the territory. Paragon Sales & Marketing is based in Corona, California.Founded roughly 20 years ago, Paragon Sales and Marketing is a full service firm with four reps on the road plus staff at the home office. “AudioControl offers a complete lineup of premium car audio products with a critical focus on OEM system integration,” explained rep Principal Wayne Smedile. “Our dealers have recognized that AudioControl is an important line if you want to deliver high-performance car audio systems in next-gen automobiles.”

Visit audiocontrol.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email