AudioControl Appoints Paragon Sales & Marketing as Independent Sales Rep for Mobile Audio Products in Arizona and Las Vegas

Founded roughly 20 years ago, Paragon Sales and Marketing is a full service firm with four reps on the road plus staff at the home office. “AudioControl offers a complete lineup of premium car audio products with a critical focus on OEM system integration,” explained rep Principal Wayne Smedile. “Our dealers have recognized that AudioControl is an important line if you want to deliver high-performance car audio systems in next-gen automobiles.” “When selecting a rep firm, we want a dynamic, technically astute group that creates partnerships and helps retailers reach their full potential,” said Chris Bennett, National Sales Director of Mobile Audio. “Wayne and the Paragon team do exactly that, and we expect great things for retailers in Arizona and Las Vegas as AudioControl continues to unveil innovative solutions such as the ACM micro amplifier lineup that debuted last week at CES.”
Visit audiocontrol.com for more.
