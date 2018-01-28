CRUX Interfacing Launches New Website

RESEDA, CA (01.29.2018) – CRUX Interfacing Solutions has launched a new website for 2018.

Rich DeSclafani said when discussing the new website and 2018, “This website is better in every way than the previous website to best service our customers. The site is more interactive and will further improve the experience over time as we build upon the new platform. This year will absolutely be our best year yet as we prepare to release approximately 50 new products in many new and existing product categories over the course of 2018. We are extremely excited to have made big advancements with our current product offerings while also releasing brand new interfaces to the market specializing in OEM Integration.”

DeSclafani continued, “We will attend more distributor, dealer and consumer shows than any year before. We have launched a 2017 Toyota Tacoma CRUX Interfacing demo truck outfitted with a hefty offering of CRUX products integrated into the factory infotainment system in to showcase our technologies. We will be further enhancing our social media, marketing and digital presence this year to ensure exposure and brand recognition that matches our interfacing capabilities. We are truly excited to be bringing the future forward this year with amazing new products we are developing.”

Visit cruxinterfacing.com for more.

