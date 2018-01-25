JL Audio Appoints New Training Specialist

MIRAMAR, FL (01.26.2018) – JL Audio has announced the appointment of Kevin Ferry as a Training Specialist. Together with Robert Haynes, Kevin will develop and deliver training content for the JL Audio dealer network, distributors, and will provide web-based content for www.jlaudio.com.

Commenting on the new appointment, Stephen Turrisi said, “We are thrilled to have Kevin join the JL Audio family. His years of experience have proven him to be as a very effective trainer in the field and we are excited to have his skills onboard to expand our growing training program.”

Visit www.jlaudio.com for more.

