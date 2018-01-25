Exhibit Space for 2018 SEMA Show Now Available

DIAMOND BAR, CA (01.26.2018) – Manufacturers of automotive parts and accessories can now visit www.semashow.com/buyabooth to secure booth space at the 2018 SEMA Show taking place Oct. 30-Nov. 2, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The SEMA Show is the premier trade show representing the $42 billion automotive accessories industry.

“The SEMA Show is the ideal place for manufacturers to debut new products, connect with existing customers and establish relationships with new customers,” said Peter MacGillivray, SEMA VP of events. “Buyers come to the SEMA Show from all over the world, and they represent key decision makers who are ready to do business.”

As the number of automotive parts manufacturers seeking to exhibit at the SEMA Show increases, organizers have implemented measures to ensure that new companies continue to have access to the marketplace.

In addition to heightened screening to confirm exhibitors represent qualified businesses, returning exhibitors may be limited on their booth size. Companies that reserve their booth space before March 30, 2018, will be included in the Priority Booth Space Selection, which begins on April 30. The three-week process allows exhibitors to select the actual booth location within the 1-million-square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center.

To secure a booth at the 2018 SEMA Show, visit SEMAShow.com/buyabooth or contact sales@sema.org or 909-396-0289.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

