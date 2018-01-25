Alpine Electronics of America Announces Awards for the Brand Division

TORRANCE, CA (01.26.2018) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. recently recognized several members of its Brand (aftermarket) business unit for their top performances in 2017. Awards for Rep Firm of the Year, Expediter of the Year, and Employee of the Year were announced earlier this month and in December.

Dynamic Sales and Marketing from Florida was named Rep Firm of the Year. President John Schneid and reps Bruno Maffucci and JC Iglesias service the Alpine accounts. The group finished 2017 with a ten percent sales increase over 2016, which included a 74 percent sales growth of the Alpine Restyle vehicle-specific products. They were instrumental in developing new business opportunities and their “can-do” attitude made a positive impact with Alpine dealers, as well as with consumers who interacted with them at events.

Manny Moncada, owner of Autohaus Automotive Solutions in Hayward, CA, was named Expediter of the Year. Autohaus has been an authorized Alpine retailer for more than 30 years but in 2016-2017, the company really embraced the Alpine Restyle line and found it to be a good fit for their business model. Moncada supported the line with sales tools, trainings, and incentives for the floor staff. When the Alpine Special Edition Jeep Wrangler package was introduced, Moncada took on the challenge of selling this multi-product set, and it helped him close 2017 with a 45 percent increase in total sales over 2016.

Alpine also recognized Phil Bowen as its Employee of the Year. Bowen, a member of the Brand business unit, started in Alpine’s technical support team and now services strategic retail accounts with round-the-clock product and installation support. Bowen’s enthusiasm and keen troubleshooting skills helped get him recognized from over 230 employees within Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.

“These men have given their best to represent Alpine to their customers, whether those customers are retailers or consumers,” said Mike Anderson, Vice President and General Manager, Brand business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. “We are proud to work with them and look forward to continued success and growth thanks to their efforts.”

Visit alpine-usa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

