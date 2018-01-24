Tint World Announces Partnership with Alea Leather

“Alea Leather prides themselves on giving impeccable service and making sure the customer experience is first-class,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “That really aligns with our values here at Tint World. They offer everything from the classics to whatever you can imagine, allowing Tint World customers to personalize their interior regardless of their car’s year, make or model.”Alea Leather’s customizable leather seat products will be offered in Tint World, with many preset options in stock and one of a kind, custom orders through the Alea Design Studio. Custom orders can be placed, pulling from over 1,500 potential patterns. Alea Leather sources all of their leather hides from Italy and their products are engineered to meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS), and come with a 3-year or 36,000 mile transferable warranty.
“Tint World customers have come to expect quality with the products and services they receive, and our partnership means they can add customized, elegant leather upholstery to that list,” said Bernard Huey, CEO of Alea Leather. “Whether a customer wants a standard leather package, or a more customized option, they will be able to get their needs met—from ordering to installation—right there at their local Tint World shop. And since we’re always creating new designs, they will never have to settle for a basic interior again.”
Visit tintworld.com and alealeather.com for more.
