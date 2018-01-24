Tint World Announces Partnership with Alea Leather

– Tint World Automotive Styling Centers has partnered with Alea Leather, manufacturer of high quality custom made leather seats, to offer new, personalized leather upholstery options to their customers.

“Alea Leather prides themselves on giving impeccable service and making sure the customer experience is first-class,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “That really aligns with our values here at Tint World. They offer everything from the classics to whatever you can imagine, allowing Tint World customers to personalize their interior regardless of their car’s year, make or model.”

“Tint World customers have come to expect quality with the products and services they receive, and our partnership means they can add customized, elegant leather upholstery to that list,” said Bernard Huey, CEO of Alea Leather. “Whether a customer wants a standard leather package, or a more customized option, they will be able to get their needs met—from ordering to installation—right there at their local Tint World shop. And since we’re always creating new designs, they will never have to settle for a basic interior again.”

Visit tintworld.com and alealeather.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

