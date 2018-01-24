New Axxess Bluetooth Vehicle Customization Interface Debuted at 2018 CES

HOLLY HILL, FL (01.25.2018) – Axxess by Metra Electronics introduced a Bluetooth enabled vehicle customization interface, the AX-CUSTOM-BT, at CES. This new interface provides access to edit and control settings for many of the most commonly lost vehicle personalization options after changing out the OEM radio. Options will vary by vehicle, but may include settings for locks, security, engine off options, lights, a chime or other audio options that aren’t accessible from the new head unit. Using the Axxess Bluetooth smartphone app, users can manage these settings from the palm of their hand.

The AX-CUSTOM-BT is designed as an add-on product for aftermarket radio upgrades when using a vehicle-specific Axxess interface. The vehicle personalization options that are available to control via Bluetooth are specific to each application, and dependent upon what was available in the factory radio prior to removal.

“The complexity of OEM and aftermarket radios and the differences among their technology and settings has created a challenge for 12 volt installers. Customers do not want to lose control over their vehicle personalization settings when their factory radio is removed. Our solution allows installers to access and control settings that may have otherwise been lost,” says Juan Lugo, Director of Axxess. “Now, they can confidently upgrade to a new head unit, even if it does not provide access to all of the original personalization menu settings,” Lugo added.

Click to view the Axxess New Product Guide PDF.

The AX-CUSTOM-BT was just one of many new vehicle integration solutions launched by Axxess at CES. A new product guide from Axxess is now available at AxxessInterfaces.com or at the link above.

