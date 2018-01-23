SEMA Town Hall Meetings First Stop for 2018: K&N Engineering

SEMA’s Town Hall Meetings provide both members and prospective members with the opportunity to learn about the association’s current programs and objectives while networking with automotive aftermarket professionals from the same geographic region. These personal interactions give members a chance to share the business challenges and opportunities they face. As SEMA staff interacts with attendees, they also gain valuable feedback, which helps identify how current benefits can enhance members’ business operations to better meet their needs.
For more information or to register, visit sema.org/townhall or contact Kristen Fregoso at 909-978-6681 or kristenf@sema.org
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.