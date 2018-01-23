Alpine Electronics Introduces New Drive Assist Cameras

– Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. unveiled three new universal camera systems and a camera switcher at the 2018 International CES being held Jan. 9-12 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The new cameras include technology to deliver better images in various lighting conditions.

“Alpine is committed to helping improve the driving experience. Our new camera systems feature HDR technology, which delivers a clearer on-screen image and gives drivers added confidence on the road,” said Mike Anderson, vice president and general manager, aftermarket business unit, Alpine Electronics of America, Inc.

The HCE-C1100 is a single view rear camera that has the same installation flexibility as the other two new cameras. It comes with a mounting bracket and 23 foot direct extension cable which can connect to an Alpine screen or other screens via a universal RCA video output. All three cameras are compatible with the KTX-C10LP license plate frame kit, for easy installation on the vehicle’s back and/or front bumper.

Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

