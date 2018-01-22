Industry News

Metra Electronics Introduces New 6-Channel RCAs for T-Spec and Raptor

Posted on January 22, 2018 by
Raptor (Click image to enlarge)

HOLLY HILL, FL (01.23.2018) – T-Spec and Raptor by Metra Electronics are both adding new 6-channel RCAs to their car audio product lines at CES 2018. T-Spec’s new v10 Series Audio Cables feature dual twist for improved noise rejection and an ultra-flexible PVC blended jacket. T-Spec’s patented, high-tolerance, compact, machined metal end uses a quad-split tip for maximum contact area.

T-Spec (Click image to enlarge)

These cables are BC-5W2 marine compliant and can can be used on boats and powersports applications. The V10RCA-617 is 17 feet (5.18 meters) and packaged in T-Spec’s signature high-end retail box. T-Spec is best known for their competition rated car audio products built for ultimate performance.

metraonline.com

Raptor’s new 6-channel RCA audio cables will launch under their Mid Series product line, and feature a dual twist, compact tip design and flexible construction. The RCAs are color coded for easy channel identification. The R4RCA617 is 17 feet (5.18 meters) and offers enhanced sound quality at an affordable price.

Visit TSpecOnline.com and Raptor-Online.com for more.

