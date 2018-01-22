Metra Electronics Introduces New 6-Channel RCAs for T-Spec and Raptor

– T-Spec and Raptor by Metra Electronics are both adding new 6-channel RCAs to their car audio product lines at CES 2018. T-Spec’s new v10 Series Audio Cables feature dual twist for improved noise rejection and an ultra-flexible PVC blended jacket. T-Spec’s patented, high-tolerance, compact, machined metal end uses a quad-split tip for maximum contact area.

These cables are BC-5W2 marine compliant and can can be used on boats and powersports applications. The V10RCA-617 is 17 feet (5.18 meters) and packaged in T-Spec’s signature high-end retail box. T-Spec is best known for their competition rated car audio products built for ultimate performance.

Visit TSpecOnline.com and Raptor-Online.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

