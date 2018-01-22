Metra Electronics Introduces New 6-Channel RCAs for T-Spec and Raptor

These cables are BC-5W2 marine compliant and can can be used on boats and powersports applications. The V10RCA-617 is 17 feet (5.18 meters) and packaged in T-Spec’s signature high-end retail box. T-Spec is best known for their competition rated car audio products built for ultimate performance.Raptor’s new 6-channel RCA audio cables will launch under their Mid Series product line, and feature a dual twist, compact tip design and flexible construction. The RCAs are color coded for easy channel identification. The R4RCA617 is 17 feet (5.18 meters) and offers enhanced sound quality at an affordable price.
