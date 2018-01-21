VAIS Technology Announced Distributor and Dealer Awards at CES

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.22.2018) – VAIS Technology, manufacturer of BT audio streaming and satellite radio integrated solutions announced Distributor and Dealer awards for 2017 at CES Show, Las Vegas. See the winners below:
Distributor of the Year:
Premier Marketing – Statham, GA.
Rockledge Securities – Orange, California – Single store award
Dealer Source – Pflugerville, Texas – Multi Store award
Car Toys, WA – Chain Store award
