Industry News

VAIS Technology Announced Distributor and Dealer Awards at CES

Posted on January 21, 2018 by

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.22.2018) – VAIS Technology, manufacturer of BT audio streaming and satellite radio integrated solutions announced Distributor and Dealer awards for 2017 at CES Show, Las Vegas. See the winners below:

Dennis Hopper (L), VP of Sales, VAIS Technology and Dave Headlee, Premier Marketing.

Dennis Hopper, VP of Sales, VAIS Technology and Dave Headlee, Premier Marketing.

Distributor of the Year:
Premier Marketing – Statham, GA.

vaistech.com

vaistech.com

Dealers of the year:
Rockledge Securities – Orange, California – Single store award
Dealer Source – Pflugerville, Texas – Multi Store award
Car Toys, WA – Chain Store award

Visit vaistech.com for more.

Related Posts