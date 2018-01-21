Mobile Solutions’ All-Star Concept Build School Sells Out

TEMPE, AZ (01.22.2018) – Mobile Solutions USA has announced an all-new fabrication class in the All-Star Concept Build School series. The January 27-30, 2018 class features all-star builder teams, along with class attendees, designing and fabricating two different and incredibly amazing, automotive-influenced projects called “monolith design center concepts.” The class met with such anticipation from attendees that it’s already sold out.
The term monolith in the group project represents the definition of “an organized whole that acts as a single unified powerful or influential force,” something Mobile Solutions employs regularly inclusive team training approach.
The All-Star Builders and Instructors:
- Tom Miller (2014 ME-Mag Installer of the Year)
- JT Torres (2015 ME-Mag Installer of the Year)
- Chris Pate (2017 ME-Mag Installer of the Year)
- Gary Bell (Define Concepts, LLC – Award-Winning Fabricator)
- Tracy Weaver (The Recovery Room – Award-Winning Interior Specialist)
- Jeremy Katz (JK Designs – Award-Winning Fabricator)
- Randy Kunin (Randall K Designer HiFi – Sound Quality Expert)
- Bryan Schmitt (Mobile Solutions Founder and Lead Instructor)
Throughout the four-day training course, instructors convey inspiration and process-oriented steps for the projects by utilizing the tools and techniques taught throughout the Mobile Solutions All-Star Concept Build School. “Our goal in the All-Star Concept Build School series is to place attendees in the same shop and classroom as leading technician-fabricators so they see firsthand how the process of concept to final construction is really done” comments Mobile Solutions founder and president, Bryan Schmitt.
Each attendee will participate in the design and fabrication of the monolith design center concepts. These will feature multiple materials used in automotive interiors, designs that praise the genre of the chosen vehicle styling and even a functioning audio system. “Think of these as a design element to a retail showroom or the basis for a dedicated area in the store used to design and personalize an installation with the client, like Rolls-Royce does it” comments Schmitt. Attendees will also have a take-home project that signifies their participation in the course. ORCA Manufacturing & Design is the sponsor for the equipment used in the projects during the course.
mobilesolutions-usa.com/training
The automotive-themed monolith design center concepts from the All-Star Build School will be on display at the Knowledgefest Long Beach, CA event, February 23-25, 2018. One of the concepts will be awarded to the next Installer of the Year at the Industry Awards during Knowledgefest in Dallas, TX August 17-19, 2018.
mobilesolutions-usa.com
For more training classes and information on future dates, visit www.MobileSolutions-USA.com
