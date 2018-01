Mobile Solutions’ All-Star Concept Build School Sells Out

– Mobile Solutions USA has announced an all-new fabrication class in the All-Star Concept Build School series. The January 27-30, 2018 class features all-star builder teams, along with class attendees, designing and fabricating two different and incredibly amazing, automotive-influenced projects called “monolith design center concepts.” The class met with such anticipation from attendees that it’s already sold out.

The All-Star Builders and Instructors:

Tom Miller (2014 ME-Mag Installer of the Year)

JT Torres (2015 ME-Mag Installer of the Year)

Chris Pate (2017 ME-Mag Installer of the Year)

Gary Bell (Define Concepts, LLC – Award-Winning Fabricator)

Tracy Weaver (The Recovery Room – Award-Winning Interior Specialist)

Jeremy Katz (JK Designs – Award-Winning Fabricator)

Randy Kunin (Randall K Designer HiFi – Sound Quality Expert)

Bryan Schmitt (Mobile Solutions Founder and Lead Instructor)

For more training classes and information on future dates, visit www.MobileSolutions-USA.com

