Metra PowerSports Intros New Whip Antennas with RGB and Single Color Lights

HOLLY HILL, FL (01.22.2018) – Metra PowerSports introduced twenty new whip antennas to their product line at CES 2018. These lighted safety whips provide visibility when heading off-road, alerting other drivers with a brightly lit antenna and orange flag. The whip antennas have a universal base that is detachable for easy storage, designed for ATVs, UTVs, dune buggies, quads, side-by-sides, go-karts and other powersports applications. Options are available for RGB or single colors, with fiber optic or LED whip antennas in four foot or six foot lengths. Designed for dust, mud and the rough use of off-road applications, all of the whip antennas are bendable and have a virtually unbreakable, weather-resistant polycarbonate cover. An orange safety flag is included.

Built-in Controller or MPS Control Box Options for RGB Whips

Both the fiber optic (MPS-CFORGBWHIP4-1, MPS-CFORGBWHIP6-1) and LED (MPS-CRGBWHIP4-1, MPS-CRGBWHIP6-1) whip antennas are available with a built-in controller. Additional fiber optic and LED whip antennas without the built-in controller are available to be used with the Metra PowerSports RGB Control Box (MPS-RGBC-4), which is sold separately. The MPS-RGBWHIP4-1, MPS-RGBWHIP6-1, MPS-FORGBWHIP4-1 and MPS-FORGBWHIP6-1 antennas plug directly into the waterproof Metra PowerSports RGB Control Box, which provides power and allows the multi-colored RGB lights to be controlled from a free smartphone app. The MPS RGB smartphone app allows the user to choose from unlimited color options to customize their whip antenna from the palm of their hand. Users can choose from 10 speeds and 20 dynamic modes, and can even flash the LED lights to music via the smartphone’s Bluetooth feature.



Single Color Whips

Both the LED and fiber optic whip antennas are also available in single colors, for blue, green, orange, pink, red and white. These options are available in four or six foot lengths.

Expanding the Metra PowerSports Line

“We’ve already introduced a wide range of aftermarket ATV and UTV solutions for 2018, to meet the growing demand of the powersports market,” stated William Repicky, a product manager who develops new solutions for 12 volt brands by Metra Electronics. “From our new RGB Can Speakers, Micro-Amplifiers, Overhead Console, Dome Light Fixture, Bluetooth Controller and Rock Lights, to our installation accessories, we’ve been expanding our product line with easy to install, versatile solutions. Our new whip antennas will withstand the elements, provide visibility and safety, and offer a way for drivers to customize their off-road vehicles.”

For ordering information and pricing, visit Metra Electronics online at MetraOnline.com or call 800-221-0932.

