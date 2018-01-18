Tint World Opens Doors of New Location in Palm Harbor, Florida

PALM HARBOR, FL (01.19.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has opened in Palm Harbor. Owned and operated by Brian Miller, the store will provide the community with a variety of services, including mobile electronics and car stereo upgrades, vehicle customization, automotive, residential and commercial window film, as well as marine audio and styling.

Miller, a 27 year car audio and customization veteran, owned multiple automotive businesses before opening his first Tint World franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida. His appreciation of the Tint World brand presence and assistance with marketing and advertising helped pave the way for his second Tint World location, which is now the 15th store in the state.

“Miller’s St. Petersburg shop has been a great success, and his experience and ambition make him a perfect fit for owning and operating a second location,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “His in-depth knowledge of custom audio solutions and installs will be spotlighted in the services offered by his new store, and I know the new location will be both a benefit to our brand and to the auto enthusiasts of Palm Harbor and the surrounding areas.”

Miller is bringing a unique touch to Tint World of Palm Harbor, influenced by his heavy background in custom car audio installation: a custom fabrication shop that specializes in creating and modifying speaker enclosures, panels, ports, and more.

“Being able to operate under the respected and recognizable Tint World brand inspires confidence in anyone who walks into one of our shops,” Miller said. “Our ability to offer completely customized fabrication adds another layer to regular stereo upgrades and installs. I’m looking forward to bringing something special and a personal passion of mine to Palm Harbor, along with all the other great products and services that Tint World offers”

The all-new Tint World of Palm Harbor store is located at 30950 US Highway 19 North, Unit B. To find out more, call 727-264-2043.

Visit tintworld.com for more.

