New KENWOOD Amplifiers and Subwoofers Add Installation Versatility

LONG BEACH, CA (01.19.2018) – With the release of new Hi-Res Audio amplifiers, KENWOOD has introduced a series of subwoofer and mono-block amplifiers that both complement the new products and provide better integration options for system designers. Two subwoofer amplifiers, a powered subwoofer, and a versatile woofer that can be had with or without an enclosure make up the 2018 offerings.

With an MSRP of $450, the KENWOOD eXcelon XR601-1 is a single-channel power amplifier that is rated at 600 watts at two ohms. Its more powerful partner, the KENWOOD eXcelon XR1001-1, rates 1,000 watts at two ohms and carries an MSRP of $650. Both feature speaker-level and low-level inputs, include a bass control knob and are scheduled to ship this month.

The new KSC-PSW8 amplified subwoofer features an eight-inch driver and 250-watt max amplifier in an enclosure suited for simpler installs under a truck’s rear bench seats. MSRP for the KSC-PSW8 is $350 and it will also ship this month.

For custom installs, the KENWOOD eXcelon XR-W804 handles 300 watts RMS through its single four-ohm input. It features a new, evenly dispersed spider to improve durability and an oversized diaphragm for lower frequency response. Despite the larger diaphragm, the speaker is designed to fit into a standard 8-inch subwoofer opening. Shipping this month, the XR-W804 has an MSRP of $180. It will also ship as the KENWOOD eXcelon P-XW804B in a down-firing, vented subwoofer enclosure with an MSRP of $230.

“Integration is the driving force of our industry,” said Tony Mercado, marketing manager for the KENWOOD brand. “As we build products to fit more vehicle applications, it only makes sense that our subwoofers and subwoofer amplifiers follow suit. Our new, low-profile amplifiers carry the same look as our Hi-Res Audio amplifiers, giving installers more system design options, whether the intent is show or stealth.”

Visit www.kenwood.com/usa for more.

