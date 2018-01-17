VAIS’ New Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio Solution for 2018 GMC Terrain SLE

ENGLEWOOD, CO (01.18.2018) – VAIS Technology has released a new satellite radio integrated solution specifically designed for 2018 GMC Terrain SLE models. This solution allows owners of the 2018 GMC Terrain w/ 7” LCD screen to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. In 2018 alone three new models now have delete options of satellite radio. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated solutions that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”

The new GSR-G04 integration kit provides coverage for the 2018 GMC Terrain. The new GSR-G04 provides coverage for the 2018 GMC Terrain w/ 7” LCD screen on many SLE models. Also, the unit is compatible with the GSR-U01(universal) which can be flashed using online software.

This adapter connects directly to the original GMC 7” LCD screen and allows the vehicle owners to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory stereo system. The VAIS integrated adapter kit also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, etc. – with the standard factory radio controls.

To learn more about the new GSR-G04 and GSR-U01 from VAIS Technology, visit www.vaistech.com

