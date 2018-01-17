Tint World Named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 List

BOCA RATON, FL (01.18.2018) – Tint World Automotive Styling Centers, a leading auto customization and window tinting franchise, has been named for the fourth year in a row to Entreprenuer’s Franchise 500 list.

“Our owners and corporate team have worked so hard to take advantage of our momentum and stay on a list in the company of so many other amazing brands,” Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World said. “We have continued to find the best possible franchisees for our company, and the service our owners provide to their communities is what really makes our name one of the most recognizable in the automotive industry.”

Entrepreneur Magazine’s annual ranking of top franchise companies considers financial strength, growth, stability, and overall size. The list of elite, national franchises is considered to be one of the most comprehensive and reliable in the industry, allowing prospective franchisees an opportunity to peruse their options for business investment.

“For the past four years, we’ve developed our business strategies, secured very strategic partnerships, and extended our reach,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO of Tint World. “We’re excited about the new year ahead of us, and we look forward to continuing our growth and adding members to the Tint World family.”

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

For more information on Entrepreneur’s 39th annual Franchise 500 rankings, visit entrepreneur.com/franchise500

For more information on Tint World Automotive Styling Centers and national franchise business opportunities available now, visit tintworldfranchise.com

