LinksWell Officially Introduces T-Style Multimedia Line

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (01.18.2018) – LinksWell, producer of integrated safety and entertainment solutions for the automotive aftermarket, announced that it has brought on two distributors and two independent rep firms to represent its brand. The additions enable LinksWell to better serve retail customers through entities that understand the unique needs of their territories.

12 Volt Solutions Inc., based in Ontario, Canada, will act as exclusive distributor for the brand across the 10 provinces. In business over 10 years, 12 Volt Solutions specializes in automotive electronics products and has built a reputation for delivering quality products on time, with superior after-sale support. The company’s product line features in-vehicle video, heated seat systems, safety cameras, sensors and vehicle-specific entertainment solutions.

With more than 20 brands under its belt, OPUS Marketing consists of a highly-experienced team of industry veterans who have helped brands significantly expand their market presence. The rep firm will work exclusively with Specialty Marketing, a distributor that has serviced retailers for more than 60 years with a product mix that includes home integration and security as well as mobile electronics. Two warehouses enable one-day shipping to most destinations within its territory. The duo of companies will sell to, support and train LinksWell retailers from Maine to the Carolinas.

Michigan Powersports Sales (MPS) will represent the brand in Michigan. Geoff Dixon, principal of MPS, is a longtime industry sales professional who has worked with prominent electronics brands such as Chapman, Code-Alarm, Guidepoint Systems, Brandmotion and Memphis Audio. MPS represents companies across the automotive aftermarket in powersports, audio, safety and apparel.

“For a startup company, we had an exciting 2017,” said Walt Detlefsen, national sales manager for LinksWell. “We were able to kick off with a small but high-value product line, meet new dealers and buy drinks at KnowledgeFest, and excite the aftermarket at SEMA with our new T-Style multimedia centers. Now, we are focused on creating stronger relationships with specialty retailers through the sales representatives and distributor partners they work with and trust.”

For more information, contact Walt Detlefsen at (909) 375-0633 or walt@linkswellinc.com

