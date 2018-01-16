SiriusXM and FCA US Unveil Next Generation of In-Car Audio Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY (01.17.2018) – SiriusXM and FCA US LLC have announced that SiriusXM’s next generation of in-car audio entertainment – delivering a personalized listening experience, with more variety, smart content recommendations and on-demand audio, all through a new best in class user experience in the vehicle – is available to customers for the first time ever, making its debut today in the all-new 2019 Ram 1500 truck.

Drivers of the all-new Ram 1500 are the first to have access to SiriusXM with 360L, a new platform that for the first time delivers a “360 degree listening” experience to drivers and their passengers via both satellite and streaming, and offers exciting new features and functionality in the vehicle and beyond. SiriusXM with 360L, which is available on the Ram 1500’s Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display with a SiriusXM All Access subscription, can also receive over the air updates to add features and functions that improve the user experience.

SiriusXM with 360L delivers SiriusXM’s full lineup of more than 200 channels, while enabling the user to enjoy a more personalized “lean back” experience as SiriusXM serves them content recommendations on their touch screen, based on their listening preferences. Drivers and their passengers will find it easier to discover more of what SiriusXM offers, including exclusive SiriusXM On-Demand programming never before available in the dash. For example, a subscriber listening to one of Howard Stern’s channels live may be presented with the option of tuning in to Howard’s recent interview with Bono and The Edge of U2, which in turn may lead to a recommendation for SiriusXM’s The Spectrum channel, and it is all available at their fingertips.

“We think SiriusXM with 360L will revolutionize the way you listen to audio in the car, and we are excited to launch it in the all-new Ram 1500, which once again is a leader in bringing the latest technological advancements to drivers,” said Jim Cady, Executive Vice President of Products, Operations & Connected Vehicle Services at SiriusXM. “SiriusXM with 360L comes along at a time when embedded connectivity is enhancing the in-vehicle entertainment experience for more and more drivers and their passengers. We are using that connectivity to take a giant step forward with our platform, and SiriusXM with 360L improves both our consumer offering and our ability to understand and serve our subscribers. With a better, more adaptable user interface, it allows easy access to content on demand, more personalized programming and an improved display. It will also enable us to understand user behavior, and so over time be better at recommendations and discovery across our wide bundle of content.”

Among the benefits of SiriusXM with 360L are:

More variety –

More channels (now 200+) available to listeners on their in-dash Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display, including many channels previously only available online.

Access to thousands of hours of recorded on-demand shows, interviews, and events in the car, giving the listener more of what they want, when they want to hear it.

Enhanced sports play-by-play offering that makes it easier to find the listener’s favorite team when it is game time, and gives them access to the official broadcasts for more pro and college teams.

A more personalized experience –

Smart content recommendations enable listeners to discover more of what they love, based on listening habits, and it is all served up on screen in an easy to use way.

Dynamic user interface allows for easy navigation between channels, shows, and both live and recorded content.

Individual listener profiles allow multiple drivers and passengers to customize and maintain their own presets and favorites.

Profiles can be synced with listener’s mobile phone to seamlessly access their favorites and pick up listening where they left off in the car on select content.

Ease of use –

Drivers and passengers can use their voice to search SiriusXM’s extensive library of content, or they can sit back and let “For You” recommendations serve up great content choices.

Subscribers can manage their account, renew their subscription and contact SiriusXM through the touch screen on the dash when their vehicle is parked.

SiriusXM with 360L can receive over the air updates so users can conveniently get new features at any time.

Ram 1500 owners will receive a one-year subscription to SiriusXM All Access with the purchase of equipped 2019 model vehicles.

SiriusXM subscribers get a wide-range of exclusive music and entertainment, including Howard Stern’s two exclusive channels and hundreds of hours of on-demand Howard Stern shows, interviews, classics and specials; more than 85 commercial-free music channels from multiple genres; an extensive schedule of live games and events from professional and college sports; sports talk from some of the biggest names in broadcasting; plus news from respected national outlets; exclusive talk and entertainment; and a broad range of comedy.

SiriusXM showcases exclusive artist branded music channels from The Beatles, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Garth Brooks, Tom Petty, Pearl Jam, Kenny Chesney, Pitbull and many more. Its expertly curated channels play music from multiple decades and genres that span rock, pop, country, hip hop, dance, jazz and more. Subscribers can also access concept-based channels curated by SiriusXM’s acclaimed programming team, such as The Coffee House, SiriusXM Chill, Road Trip Radio, Yacht Rock Radio, and The Covers Channel.

Visit siriusxm.com for more.

