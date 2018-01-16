KENWOOD Debuts Hi-Res Audio Speakers and Amplifiers

LONG BEACH, CA (01.17.2018) – Last year, KENWOOD introduced Hi-Res Audio compatibility in its line of multimedia receivers. For its 2018 line which debuted at the 2018 CES, the brand is adding a pair of multi-channel amplifiers as well as two sets of component speakers that are fully capable of reproducing the extended-range audio as it was originally intended. The addition of these models allows KENWOOD to offer an end-to-end, premium audio experience for music lovers and audiophiles.

The XR901-5 (MSRP $650.00) is a five-channel amplifier in a two-inch-high chassis, ideal for under-seat applications. It produces 60 watts RMS from each of four channels with a frequency response of 20Hz to 50kHz at four ohms. The remaining channel provides 400 watts RMS at four ohms to a subwoofer. At less than 1.5 inches high, the XR401-4 (MSRP $450.00) features a four-channel structure that can be reconfigured to two or three channels. Its powerplant provides 75 watts per channel RMS with a frequency response of 20Hz to 50kHz at four ohms. Both models are two-ohm stable and allow for speaker-level or line-level inputs. Their output can be tailored with high-and low-pass filters and a wired remote control.

To complement the amplifiers, KENWOOD’s newest separates are specially designed to fit into most factory locations and still deliver a Hi-Res Audio-compliant frequency response of 25kHz to 48kHz. the XR-1603HR includes a 6.5-inch midrange, while the XR-1703HR features a 6.75-inch design. Both are partnered with a one-inch, silk-dome tweeter with adjustable surface-mount options. MSRP for both models is $600.00.

“With music services like TIDAL and Spotify, which tout higher-bandwidth streaming, more attention is being paid to the Hi-Res Audio category in the vehicle,” said Tony Mercado, marketing manager for the KENWOOD brand. “We feel we are introducing Hi-Res Audio components to our retailers at the right time, giving them products that can really deliver on the experience that customers may have only read about.”

For more information on select models and features, visit www.kenwood.com/usa

