Directed Acquires Alcohol Detection Systems

VISTA, CA (01.17.2018) – Directed is pleased to announce it has acquired Alcohol Detection Systems (ADS), a leading provider of breathalyzer-based ignition interlock devices (IIDs). ADS provides IIDs under its Determinator product line, which Directed will maintain moving forward.

Evolving state regulations that require IID devices in DUI and DWI remediation programs have propelled the growth of the IID market. A growing body of evidence shows that IIDs have a positive effect on reducing the incidence of drunk driving.

“Ignition interlock devices really do save lives, and the growth of the IID market has been driven by the major benefit they provide to society,” said Directed CEO Bob Struble. “Directed and ADS share core technology, and we are confident that by bringing our leading product design, technical service, and distribution capabilities to the IID market, we will rapidly expand ADS’s business. IIDs are primarily installed by mobile electronics retailers and auto service shops, and we are excited to bring this new business opportunity to our longstanding partners.”

ADS Founder, Nick Cassiere commented, “We believe we have found an ideal partner in Directed. Directed’s national distribution and service footprint will allow us to expand quickly. I’m enthusiastic to push forward with the Directed team and bring the important benefits of our products to more drivers.”

ADS products are easy to install and use. During remediation programs, users have IIDs installed in their cars, and the devices ensure that the driver successfully passes a breathalyzer test before allowing the car to start. It is typical for IIDs to be recalibrated on a regular basis and then uninstalled upon program completion.

Directed is a division of DEI Holdings, a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Charlesbank Capital Partners, LLC. Charlesbank acquired DEI Holdings in 2011. “We are pleased to support the expansion of Directed and to help bring together two complementary companies,” said Ryan Carroll, a Charlesbank Managing Director. “We look forward to a successful integration building on the cultural similarities, talent, and best practices of these two companies and to a stronger future as one entity.”

For more info, call 1-800-677-1361 or visit directed.com/ads

