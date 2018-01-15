MECA, IASCA and dBDRA Announce Unified Finals at the Kentucky Exposition Center

LOUISVILLE, KY (01.16.2018) – MECA, IASCA and dBDRA have announced Unified Finals at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville, KY on October 13-14, 2018.



Car Audio Competition organizations dBDRA (dB Drag Racing Association), MECA (Mobile Electronics Competition Association) and IASCA (International Auto Sound Challenge Association) are once again joining forces to produce a unified finals event. The event will be held at the Kentucky Exposition Center, during the weekend of October 13-14, 2018. This event will include all competitors from SQ to SPL and will allow for the opportunity to compete in multiple formats.

With the success of the 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017 Car Audio Championship, the unified finals event continues for 2018. The event space will occupy over 110,000 square feet and will allow for the maximum allotted show times and we feel this will keep the competition running smoothly. In addition to the competition vehicles, there will be vendor booths along with show sponsorships as well.

“Every year, the strength of the Unified Finals effort continues to grow,” said Moe Sabourin, Director of Operations for IASCA. “We’re proud to be part of our industry and to contribute to its success, along with such great organizations as dB Drag and MECA. Louisville in 2017 was a huge success; after the show last year, we all agreed that this would be the Unified Finals new home and we’re very excited to have secured the venue for 2018 and be able to announce it well in advance. We look forward to seeing all our fellow car audio enthusiasts in Louisville once again!”

Commissioner Steve Stern commented, “Being a part of the united Car Audio Championship for 2018 is great news for our club members: Competitors, Retailers, and Manufacturers. We are building on the best season we’ve had in years, and the best Finals event in our 20 year history. We appreciate the cooperation and good will we share with dB Drag Racing and IASCA! We all work together to provide an exciting event for the mobile electronics industry. Everybody who loves car audio and related gear is invited to participate and enjoy our big car stereo party.”

For more information on the event please contact one of the organization representatives.

