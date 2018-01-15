Dual Announces New Axxera-Branded In-Vehicle Headunits

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.16.2018) – Dual Electronics Corporation has introduced four new Axxera-branded in-vehicle headunits and four new A/V receivers. The key features include Apple CarPlay technology, iGo Primo navigation, built-in Bluetooth technology with ID3 tag, direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices, iPlug Smart Remote app support, FLAC file playback, and 2.1A USB charging. All four headunits will be available in February; the four A/V receivers will be available in January. All models will be on display during the 2018 International CES in Booth 4121 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 9-12, 2018.

A/V Receivers

The 2018 Axxera A/V receiver lineup consists of four new models: one digital media A/V receiver: ACPM6628BT (MSRP: $329.99); and three multimedia DVD receivers: AVN6558BT (MSRP: $309.99), AV6118Bi (MSRP: $159.99), and AV7118Bi (MSRP: $209.99).

The digital media A/V receiver (ACPM6628BT) features Apple CarPlay technology, a 10 band EQ, and is available now. CarPlay is a smart interface for iPhone, which allows the driver to voice-control (via Siri) music, navigation, phone and messaging apps, thus significantly reducing driver distraction. CarPlay launches immediately upon connecting an iPhone to the receiver via USB; the familiar app icons will appear on the receiver’s touchscreen, including the home button to activate Siri voice control. This consistent, familiar interface makes the iPhone integration truly seamless. The user can navigate and control the phone apps through the receiver’s touch screen or using Siri.

All four models (ACPM6628BT, AVN6558BT, AV7118Bi and AV6118Bi) feature Direct USB control for iPod/iPhone devices allowing users to control their iPod/iPhone directly from the receiver’s front panel without using or requiring the CarPlay feature; available functions include browsing the music library, changing songs, adjusting volume, etc.

Three of the four models (AVN6558BT, AV6118Bi, and AV7118Bi) offer support for the iPlug Smart Remote App via Bluetooth. The app is available for Apple and Android devices and allows the user to control receiver functions from their smartphone. Functions depend on the receiver and can include volume, track up and down, and mode selection.

One receiver (AVN6558BT) features Built-in Navigation with U.S., Puerto Rico, and USVI maps. The feature is powered by iGo Primo navigation technology and provides access to map navigation data, a POI database, and waypoint support without relying on cell phone coverage. Support is available via the Naviextras website for adding additional features and updating map regions.

All models feature Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), music streaming & player control (A2DP & AVRCP). The ACPM6628BT features an external microphone for better voice intelligibility.

All A/V models feature steering wheel control inputs, 7 preset EQs, and are back-up camera ready. The three receivers with DVD playback (AVN6558BT, AV6118Bi, and AV7118Bi) also include two RCA video outputs. Two models (ACPM6628BT and AVN6558BT) feature 3 pairs of 4V RMS preamp outputs (Front/Rear/Sub).

CD & Digital Media Headunits

The four new Axxera headunits include two CD receivers: AC328BT (MSRP: $109.99) and AC318BT (MSRP: $99.99); and two digital media receivers: AM228BT (MSRP: $89.99), and AM118BT (MSRP: $49.99).

All models feature Built-in Bluetooth technology for hands-free calling (HFP), audio streaming and player control (A2DP & AVRCP). Users are able to answer a call, redial or manage call waiting directly from the receiver. Audio streaming allows basic controls from the receiver’s screen, including play/pause, back/forward, and volume up/down.

All four receivers feature front panel USB inputs for music playback and 2.1A charging, allowing for convenient charging of electronics, including tablets and iPad devices. The receivers also allow for playback of high resolution FLAC files. Additionally 3.5mm aux inputs are also located on the front panel and three of the receivers (AC328BT, AC318BT, and AM228BT) include detachable faceplates.

