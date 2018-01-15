Audiotec Fischer Announces MSC America as Distribution Partner for USA

SCHMALLENBER, GERMANY (01.16.2018) – Audiotec Fischer is proud to announce MSC America as their Distribution Partner for the USA market.

“MSC America has been awarded exclusive rights for our Brax, Helix and Match brands” explained COO Gudrun Fischer. “We are excited to bring our Specialty Independent Dealer culture and focus to Audiotec Fischer and our US Dealer Partners” explained Larry Penn, President of MSC. “Our business model is unique, and we look forward to explaining our methodology with all of the current dealers, as well as welcoming new dealers to our company” Penn continued.

MSC America will be based in Chandler Arizona. “We have acquired a brand new 7000 square foot facility that will house our warehouse and will also include a state of the art training center for our partners” said Penn. “MSC is going to create a dealer support program like no other; this will include an industry leading training project that will insure our dealers are fully educated on getting the most out of our reference “Made in Germany” DSP processors and integration products” explained Julian Fischer CEO of Audiotec Fischer. Doug Dobson, Technical Director for MSC added “we look forward to bringing the technical based culture of Audiotec Fischer to a select group of Specialty Independent retailers across the country.”

Heinz Fischer, Co-Founder of Audiotec Fischer closes by saying “MSC understands our culture and our product. We will assist them in all of their efforts in supporting our dealer partners both old and new.”

MSC is hard at work putting the final details on their website etc. To contact MSC, email their temporary address: jason.mscamerica@gmail.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

