CES 2018 Is in the Books

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.15.2018) – CES 2018, Number 51, is in the books. Running from Tuesday January 9th, until Friday the 12th, CES 2018 drew a huge U.S and International audience to see the latest products from the minds of high tech consumer electronics developers. The Las Vegas Convention Center, and associated venues across Las Vegas, were filled with attendees checking out the latest CE “must haves” from over 3900 exhibitors. In all over 2.75 million square feet of exhibit space was reported.

CES 2018 attendees saw increased security measures as they entered event venue, heavy rain just prior to the event and a first-ever blackout in the Central Hall on Day 2 that lasted just over 2 hours.

The North Hall in the LVCC, long the home of 12volt exhibitors, saw an increase in the number automobile companies and national companies, like AllState, exhibiting. Other product categories also occupied much of the North Hall. Off site activities drew many 12volt dealers to meetings at non-LVCC venues including the Hard Rock, Palms, Venetian and Orleans Hotel.

What’s next for year now that the curtain has dropped on CES2018? 12volt retailers are faced with considerable challenges to generate traffic into their brick and mortar locations. Those challenges continue to be compounded by the growth of online sales and general lack of consumer awareness of in-vehicle infotainment, connectivity, safety and collision avoidance products.

Companies at all levels across the 12volt industry must embrace a digital, social media based, approach to creating consumers awareness and interest where the rubber meets the road – the independent specialty 12volt retailers.

Again, Happy New Year to all in the 12volt industry in the U.S. and around the world.

