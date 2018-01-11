KICKER Releases a New Take on a Classic: TB-Series Compact Subwoofer Systems

LAS VEGAS, NV (01.12.2018) – KICKER has a new take on a classic concept: the “tube” subwoofer. The TB-Series Compact Subwoofer Systems are made in 10- and 8-inch models, with 2- or 4-Ohm loads. These four additions to the KICKER subwoofer line will be unveiled during CES 2018 and will be available at Authorized KICKER Dealers in-store and online by second quarter 2018. TB-Series Sub Systems will also be available for purchase at www.kicker.com.

The TB Systems’ compressed housing features thick ABS construction and an innovative, low-profile, steel bracketing system. This weather-proof, flexible system allows installations to be easily performed horizontally, vertically or inverted with total confidence, even in off-road applications. Spring-loaded speaker terminals are included on every enclosure, as are a set of matched KICKER CompR Subwoofer grilles.

The heart of the TB-Series is made up of a CompR Subwoofer and a passive reflex subwoofer. The CompR features a stacked magnet structure for high power handling and sound quality, UniPlate solid pole piece and backplate for excellent heat dissipation, red double-stitched Santoprene surround and an all-polypropylene SoloKon cone system with 360-degree back bracing. It all combines to maintain a superior level of volume and musical accuracy while delivering reliable performance in the rain, snow and sun.

On the opposite side of the TB enclosure is a reflex subwoofer, made with the same cone and surround materials as the CompR. The reflex sub not only gives the tube more volume and deeper bass, but is the “secret sauce” that allows the sub system to be extremely loud and compact. The result is a flexible sub that plays hard in any environment, yet leaves plenty of room for storage. It can be installed in a boat, UTV, trunk or truck. It fits anywhere – and bumps everywhere.

Visit kicker.com for more.

